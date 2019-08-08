FLIR Systems (FLIR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)

FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. FLIR Systems Inc’s current price of $47.36 translates into 0.36% yield. FLIR Systems Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 942,023 shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $55.60’s average target is 6.57% above currents $52.17 stock price. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $43 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Buckingham Research maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. Nomura maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 27. CFRA upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. See The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $57.0000 60.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $55.0000 57.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Baird 63.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: CFRA Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Upgrade

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 4.92M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $65.34 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold The TJX Companies, Inc. shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Company reported 284,996 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.79% or 482,843 shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd invested in 0.06% or 14,000 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com holds 998,771 shares. Chartist Incorporated Ca holds 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 5,006 shares. Colony Gp Lc accumulated 0.04% or 18,797 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications Ltd accumulated 119,472 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Com has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 529 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 400 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 46,346 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 94 shares in its portfolio. 85.78 million were accumulated by Blackrock.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.76 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR Systems, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 51,113 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 9,700 shares. Cibc Markets reported 14,281 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs L P has 0.03% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 4,453 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank stated it has 0.84% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1,759 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 194,220 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Com holds 59,386 shares. Coldstream Cap has 0.08% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Mufg Americas holds 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 246 shares. Sun Life Fin invested in 231 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 2,044 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate has invested 0.09% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

