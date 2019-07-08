Flir Systems (FLIR) Stock Price Declined While Qci Asset Management Has Lowered by $2.61 Million Its Stake; Texas Permanent School Fund Holding in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Upped by $358,794 as Valuation Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 55,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 284,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 100,006 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 19,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 238,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 566,574 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10,668 shares to 317,627 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 10,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,422 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill Assoc holds 448,764 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 21,542 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 144,110 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 1.02M were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. New Amsterdam Partners Limited holds 0.87% or 128,052 shares. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 10,845 shares. The New York-based Etrade Capital Lc has invested 0.05% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). First Citizens Bancshares And holds 29,544 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has 54 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 423,403 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 24,758 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 369,341 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 38 shares.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $74.67 million for 24.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

