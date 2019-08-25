Flir Systems (FLIR) Shares Declined While Hartford Investment Management Co Has Decreased Position; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake Held by Abrams Bison Investments Llc

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 16,182 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 23,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 1.05M shares traded or 33.61% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.34 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.02% or 10,307 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,836 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 22,304 shares. Frontier Inv Company has 600,292 shares for 5.68% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 49,125 were reported by Putnam Fl Mgmt. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,576 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,900 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,789 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 20,752 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 14,061 are held by Sector Pension Invest Board. Landscape Capital Limited Liability reported 3,041 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Element Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,616 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Associates Lc reported 9,556 shares. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 79,650 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 7,590 are held by Yhb Investment Advsr. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.33% or 1.10M shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Strs Ohio accumulated 7,766 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 25,709 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc accumulated 2,044 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 24,059 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 336,100 shares. 7,496 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Calamos Limited Liability Corp holds 93,538 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 7,250 are held by Bluestein R H Comm.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.00M for 19.90 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jm Smucker (NYSE:SJM) by 31,677 shares to 51,179 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Non (NYSE:MKC).

