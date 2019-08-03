Flir Systems (FLIR) Share Price Declined While Qci Asset Management Trimmed Holding; Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Decreased Stake as Shares Declined

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 8,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 9,388 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 17,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 4.70 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 08/03/2018 – 10PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 19/04/2018 – 63YU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 55,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 228,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 284,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 991,043 shares traded or 31.52% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.67M for 11.51 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 3,735 shares to 3,904 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,456 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,122 shares to 75,854 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 18,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

