Flir Systems (FLIR) Share Price Declined While Qci Asset Management Decreased by $2.61 Million Its Position; Duquesne Family Office Has Increased Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 116.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 257,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 478,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.49 million, up from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 3.04 million shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 55,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 228,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 284,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 526,033 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) For Its Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Globus Medical’s (NYSE:GMED) Shareholders Feel About Its 150% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Gorman-Rupp’s (NYSE:GRC) Share Price Down By 17%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited invested in 0% or 1,749 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.08% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 61,790 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 71,660 shares. Beaconlight Limited Liability Company invested in 208,070 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 1.06M shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 3,110 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% or 330 shares. Park Corp Oh stated it has 2,777 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.96 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0.03% or 74,377 shares. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 11,546 shares. 739,842 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Incorporated Or holds 1.82% or 70,460 shares in its portfolio. Community Comml Bank Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Shell Asset Management Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $78.14M for 21.62 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 11,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree stated it has 646 shares. The Missouri-based Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Fenimore Asset Management Inc has invested 2.48% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Co accumulated 21,005 shares. Sei Investments holds 201,441 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 898,387 shares. Atria Invs Ltd invested in 28,883 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 108,223 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 150,472 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 280,557 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Company has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berenberg gives FLIR bullish start – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ABOM, Inc. Appoints New CEO, Makes Management Changes – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.