Flir Systems (FLIR) Holder Us Bancorp De Raised Its Position; Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Shareholder Oldfield Partners Llp Has Boosted Stake by $4.53 Million

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 188,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.87 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.29M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 134,403 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 9,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,592 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 115,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 195,207 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Llc stated it has 787,502 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prospector Partners Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 221,550 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 197,573 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or owns 127,093 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp accumulated 336,100 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 646 shares. 64,800 were reported by Art Advsr Ltd. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Co holds 49,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Needham Lc has 0.14% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 8,500 shares. Nomura Holding owns 169,591 shares.