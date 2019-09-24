Flir Systems (FLIR) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Holding; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.78 Million

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 33,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 183,464 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, down from 216,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 480,929 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 58,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 766,732 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48 million, up from 707,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 1.16M shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,383 were accumulated by Brant Point Inv Management Limited. Aureus Asset Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 6,900 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel accumulated 29,655 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 13,529 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 21,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Lc reported 461,139 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Inc invested 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). California Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 1.01 million shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Fil invested in 0.01% or 69,880 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Advisory Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 98,436 shares. Gemmer Asset Management reported 146 shares.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLIR Systems Completes Acquisition of Endeavor Robotics – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLIR Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Does FLIR Systems Have To Offer Investors? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 143,519 shares to 313,035 shares, valued at $30.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NASDAQ:COKE) by 30,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,339 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jacobs Selected for Wetland/Electro-Coagulation Treatment Facility at Superfund Site in Washington State – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs develops portable HD camera system for NASA – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (NYSE:JEC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 0% or 10,371 shares in its portfolio. Madison Holdings, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. State Street accumulated 9.21 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Morgan Stanley owns 142,203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 3.84 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Assetmark has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 829 shares. Asset Strategies holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 58,604 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Com stated it has 41,636 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. 8,065 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt. 79,276 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Lipe Dalton has 2.22% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 36,872 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 158,739 are held by Strs Ohio. Artisan Ptnrs LP reported 0.27% stake.