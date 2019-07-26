Flir Systems (FLIR) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Raised Position; D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose While Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed by $1.44 Million Its Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 28,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 707,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.68M, up from 678,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 656,232 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 35,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,764 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 226,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 2.57 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 24,607 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 41,560 shares in its portfolio. Blue Fincl Capital Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 255 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 3.11 million shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 11,770 shares. 34,048 are held by Strs Ohio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 280,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 59,976 shares. Moreover, Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 3.37% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 191,764 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York accumulated 7,550 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.56 million for 10.51 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. $59,281 worth of stock was sold by Allen Barbara K on Tuesday, January 29.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,845 shares to 594,525 shares, valued at $70.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bank by 106,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).