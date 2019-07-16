Flir Systems (FLIR) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Boosted Holding by $1.36 Million as Shares Declined; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lifted Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $6.37 Million; Shares Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 28,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 707,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.68M, up from 678,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 600,533 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,784 shares to 25,422 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 19,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,004 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 224,310 shares. Boussard Gavaudan Invest Limited Liability Partnership reported 545,959 shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charter Communication invested in 0.03% or 1,390 shares. 168,829 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amer International Grp Inc reported 65,113 shares. Maple Capital Incorporated accumulated 2,535 shares. Df Dent And has 462,837 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 11.52 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 447,299 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 6,262 shares in its portfolio. Capital Inv Counsel reported 22,231 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 2,150 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Lc reported 22,196 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.2% or 1.76M shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). First Citizens Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0.08% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 37,269 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Fiduciary stated it has 6,062 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement has 5,923 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 93,400 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Raymond James & Associate holds 297,164 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 871 shares. Westwood Grp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

