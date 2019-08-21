Flir Sys (FLIR) Valuation Declined While Voloridge Investment Management Decreased Holding by $1.78 Million; As Coca (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Capital World Investors Has Cut by $1.93 Billion Its Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 37,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 15,422 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 53,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 480,886 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 41.98 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 47.15M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 billion, down from 89.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 7.47 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 17,657 shares to 43,800 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 20.29 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36B for 24.15 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 45,000 shares to 11.65 million shares, valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 462,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).