Flir Sys (FLIR) Stake Increased by Rice Hall James & Associates Llc; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Its Capital One Financial (Call) (COF) Position by $1.22 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (Call) (COF) by 49.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 15,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 30,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 2.18M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 60,056 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 45,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 874,198 shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp owns 15.12M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 1,225 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 57,290 shares. Art Limited Liability Company has 64,800 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 189,586 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 39 shares. 8,500 were accumulated by Needham Mgmt Ltd Liability. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 62,793 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 24,059 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability holds 1.40 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 150,472 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.15 million shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 124,123 shares. Td Asset Management reported 51,113 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 122,621 shares to 211,253 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 17,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,575 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 7.69 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Eagle Asset Incorporated owns 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 6,932 shares. Dupont Management stated it has 17,154 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moore Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.13% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Maltese Mgmt Ltd Company holds 110,000 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.46% or 80,032 shares. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Legal & General Public Ltd Com accumulated 2.97 million shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc has 69,895 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 349,638 shares. Cypress Capital Group Incorporated reported 4,995 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parnassus Invests Ca stated it has 0.26% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Alyeska Invest Grp Lp holds 0.44% or 389,639 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv accumulated 12,800 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

