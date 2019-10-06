Flir Sys (FLIR) Shares Declined While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Cut by $896,400 Its Stake; Sky Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 152,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26 million, down from 169,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 613,471 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,583 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 79,930 shares to 795,430 shares, valued at $41.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $79.85 million for 22.11 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 12,771 shares. 188,496 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corp. Perigon Wealth Ltd has invested 0.75% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Whittier Trust Communication has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 166,899 shares. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Kings Point Cap stated it has 2,215 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles & Equity Rech holds 426,489 shares. 17,594 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Bridges Mgmt holds 8,143 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 5,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Management reported 63,413 shares. Citigroup holds 249,860 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 29,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40 million and $285.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $492.37 million for 28.29 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.