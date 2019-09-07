Flir Sys (FLIR) Share Value Declined While Grandfield & Dodd Has Lifted by $421,120 Its Position; Theleme Partners Llp Lifted Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $14.72 Million

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 165,728 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, up from 156,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 526,033 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment owns 7,590 shares. Needham Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 8,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 197,573 shares. Westwood Holding Group stated it has 0.17% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Citadel Advsrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 275,219 shares. 11,567 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 898,387 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com has 80,325 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 34,412 were reported by Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny owns 31,442 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0.02% or 125,592 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 173,008 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 46,878 shares.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HEICO (HEI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, FY19 View Up – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLB, GWW, FLIR – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: Spot Prices Up, More Important Contract Down – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Commences Volume Production of 1z Nanometer DRAM Process Node – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock Could Surprise Bears and Hit $40/Share – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.