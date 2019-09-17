Flir Sys (FLIR) Position Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board; Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Trimmed Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding by $3.74 Million as Stock Value Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 246.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 82,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 115,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 33,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 535,177 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 935,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35 million, down from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.92 million shares traded or 52.54% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Neurotrope Shares Plunge – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), The Stock That Tanked 95% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 1.11M shares to 7.72 million shares, valued at $43.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 241 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 49,275 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 15,134 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 817,000 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Hsbc Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,686 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 1,005 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 84,354 shares. Hawk Ridge Mngmt Lp holds 526,500 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Lc holds 0% or 399,810 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 155,830 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 98,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 2.87 million shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 1.44 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider HICKS QUENTIN R bought $35,700. The insider Craine Patrick K. bought 15,000 shares worth $36,300.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44M for 3.15 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 36,269 shares to 17,090 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 43,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.96M shares, and cut its stake in Lyft Inc.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLB, GWW, FLIR – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Aurora Counsel accumulated 0.7% or 29,655 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communications, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,207 shares. Fund Sa invested in 0.03% or 67,182 shares. Moreover, Bridges Mngmt has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Spark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 1,808 are held by Huntington State Bank. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 1.02M are owned by Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 228,016 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 391 shares. 309,401 were reported by Jennison Associates Lc. Vanguard holds 0.03% or 15.01M shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 34,742 shares.