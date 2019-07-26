Flir Sys (FLIR) Position Held by Gsa Capital Partners Llp; Roumell Asset Management Increases Holding in A10 Networks (ATEN)

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 349,431 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 3.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – PLANS TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rating Of One Class Of Notes Issued By A10 Taf 2016-1; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Non-stop DNS Solution Enables Global Tier-1 Cloud Service Provider to Defeat Cyber Attacks and Scale; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 21; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Investigation Focused on Time Period of 4Q of 2015 Through 4Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS BUYS 20% OF REAL ESTATE FIRM A10 CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – A10 Networks Announces Ultra-high Capacity Software Solutions for SDN and NFV Deployments

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 195.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 10,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,531 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, up from 5,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 1.28M shares traded or 69.14% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FLIR Systems Names Sonia Galindo Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Amazon, UnitedHealth & AbbVie – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics Inc by 93,498 shares to 38,602 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,888 shares, and cut its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 37,269 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 53,757 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 898,387 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company invested in 0.22% or 80,325 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 188,438 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 1.13% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 24,903 are held by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management has invested 1.27% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Kings Point Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,016 shares. Assetmark accumulated 2,704 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP owns 0.03% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 285,590 shares. Needham Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 8,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 787,502 were accumulated by Legal General Gp Pcl.

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The Funded: Personal finance chatbot funded, A10 Networks explores sale – Silicon Valley Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “INTC, RGEN, BGG and HELE among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “This Is Why ATEN Stock Is on the Verge of a Breakout – Profit Confidential” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “A10 Networks Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 401,962 shares to 481,257 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.