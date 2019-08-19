Flir Sys (FLIR) Market Valuation Declined While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreased by $6.42 Million Its Stake; Vertex One Asset Management Upped Position in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $10.48 Million as Valuation Declined

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 796,857 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP BPY.O SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC GGP.N; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – GGP SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO GETEITHER $23.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OR EITHER ONE BPY UNIT OR ONE SHARE OF A NEW BPY U.S. REIT SECURITY; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 95.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 136,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 142,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 496,183 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01 million for 19.91 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.18% or 1.61 million shares. Tobam holds 0.17% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 70,265 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 134,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 11,631 are owned by Blair William And Com Il. Ing Groep Nv owns 20,176 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management holds 1.10 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Covington holds 0% or 1,250 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 28,076 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 5,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 31,191 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 26,012 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 11,567 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 20,396 shares to 30,644 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 2,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

