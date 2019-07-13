Flir Sys (FLIR) Market Valuation Declined While Grandfield & Dodd Boosted Stake; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Raised Visa (V) Holding by $471,276 as Shares Rose

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 3,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 395,049 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.70M, up from 392,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,728 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 156,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 513,023 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price invested 2.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bancorp Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 23.36 million shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund has 1.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 48,518 were reported by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation invested in 7,423 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Force Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 23,061 shares for 8.41% of their portfolio. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department invested 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Inc has invested 0.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Legal General Public Ltd Co owns 10.36M shares. 3.03M were reported by Citigroup. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 20,447 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa stated it has 5,312 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Markston Int Limited Com holds 52,517 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. 17,513 are owned by Oxbow Advsrs Lc.

