Flir Sys (FLIR) Market Valuation Declined While Grandfield & Dodd Has Increased Position; Barclays Plc (BCS) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Holding by $9.02 Million as Share Value Rose

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 1.82 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 23/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 23 / 2018 – Barclays Services Corp. (Chief Operating Office teams) – New York City Region; 02/04/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill Daily Inflows $251.7M; 12/04/2018 – US postal official was misled in Barclays whistleblower hunt; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – GKN PLC – AMENDMENT TO SALES; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L BARCLAYS THIS MORNING, BARCLAYS NOTES THAT SHERBORNE CONTROLLED ENTITIES HAVE ACQUIRED VOTING RIGHTS OVER 5.16% OF ITS ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Bramson’s activist fund boosts its Barclays stake; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – INFORMA PLC AMENDMENT; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 22/05/2018 – UBM: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – UBM PLC AMENDMENT

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,728 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, up from 156,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 1.28 million shares traded or 69.14% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10

Analysts await Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 25.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.43 per share. BCS’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 6.15 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Barclays PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares to 283,800 shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Restorbio Inc.

