Flir Sys (FLIR) Market Valuation Declined While Alliancebernstein LP Cut Its Holding by $8.09 Million; Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 172,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 608,617 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96M, down from 780,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 1.34 million shares traded or 76.74% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Incorporated owns 25,891 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd reported 21,005 shares. Grandfield & Dodd accumulated 0.82% or 165,728 shares. Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,569 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 19,380 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 50,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com owns 475,342 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 1,760 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 49,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.14M shares stake. Regions Fin has 1,027 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 304,909 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% or 2.28M shares.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 19,428 shares to 233,896 shares, valued at $28.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.72M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares to 9,147 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,795 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

