Flir Sys (FLIR) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Cut Position by $2.06 Million as Shares Declined; As Movado Group Common (MOV) Share Price Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Upped Holding

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Movado Group Inc Common (MOV) by 126.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.97% . The hedge fund held 520,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 250,158 shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – Movado 1Q EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss $33.9M; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.15 TO $2.25; 07/03/2018 Movado Opts Out of Baselworld, Sets Its Own Summit in Davos; 29/03/2018 – Movado Recorded a $45M Provisional Tax Expense Related to the 2017 Tax Act; 07/03/2018 – Movado Group, Inc. Establishes Digital Center of Excellence; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRAND

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 81.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 38,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 8,776 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 46,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 349,631 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold MOV shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 15.68 million shares or 0.47% less from 15.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 249,034 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 1.72 million shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). 23,506 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 12,667 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 24,268 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 53,836 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Riverhead Capital Mngmt holds 2,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 453 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 129 shares.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $63,790 activity.

More notable recent Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Pay A 0.9% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Movado Falls After Q2 Results; Lannett Shares Jump – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Don’t Be Fooled by Movado’s Post-Earnings Decline – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 144,298 shares to 996,466 shares, valued at $151.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp Limited Partners by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,908 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 7,465 are owned by Nordea Inv Management. Artisan Prns Partnership stated it has 218,428 shares. Walleye Trading Limited reported 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 15,080 are held by Proshare Limited. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 29,193 shares. 6,123 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 300 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 0.04% or 13,529 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 0.07% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 14,687 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 3.31 million shares stake. Cap Intll Ca invested 0.11% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 196,196 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 833 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 19,357 shares to 29,813 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 10,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 22.35 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABOM, Inc. Appoints New CEO, Makes Management Changes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.