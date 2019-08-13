Flir Sys (FLIR) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lifted Holding by $673,651 as Valuation Declined; Spirit Of America Management Position In Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Was Has Boosted

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by 224.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 27,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, up from 8,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 1.61 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 60,056 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 45,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 495,956 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co stated it has 32,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De has 5,165 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 10,751 shares in its portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 13,366 shares. Profund Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 43,195 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.24% or 37,830 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc has 5.28 million shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.13% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 52,840 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 29,006 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 299,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Ltd holds 481,782 shares. Zeke Advsr Lc invested in 84,950 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 29,470 shares to 245,874 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,575 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

