Flir Sys (FLIR) Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Raised Its Holding; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Lowered Its Holding in Jm Smucker Ord (SJM) as Valuation Declined

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 144.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 886,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.18M, up from 613,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 267,864 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Ord (SJM) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 53,720 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19M, down from 58,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Jm Smucker Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $106.74. About 312,882 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER – POST EFFECT OF FIRST YR OF SYNERGIES, EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $0.25 OF ACCRETION TO CO’S ADJUSTED SHR; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.61M for 12.24 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Omers Administration invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Raymond James Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 4,952 shares. 155,098 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 7,732 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 301,949 shares in its portfolio. 14,845 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 34,121 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 206,638 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Adage Ptnrs Gp Limited Company holds 136,927 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thompson Invest Mngmt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 27,432 shares. Amp Cap Investors reported 36,780 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 106,446 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com holds 19,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank reported 0.93% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Whittier Communications Of Nevada invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 9,712 were accumulated by Srb. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 21,425 shares. Cibc Inc reported 0% stake. Da Davidson Company accumulated 0.02% or 15,425 shares. 200 were accumulated by Toth Financial Advisory. 2.03 million were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Lc. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 766,732 shares. Nordea Investment holds 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 7,465 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.06% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Invesco Ltd owns 2.61 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paloma Mgmt accumulated 10,988 shares. Westwood stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 126,270 shares to 283,942 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 213,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,986 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).