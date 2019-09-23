Flippin Bruce & Porter Raised Merck & Co (MRK) Holding By $394,997; Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 0.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 3,121 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 504,192 shares with $70.22 million value, down from 507,313 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $344.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 1.35 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 2.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 4,759 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)'s stock rose 5.42%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 202,391 shares with $16.97 million value, up from 197,632 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $216.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 2.34M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 10.32% above currents $84.53 stock price. Merck & Co had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.