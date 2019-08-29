Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lifted By $306,816 Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position; Unisys (UIS)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Unisys Corp (UIS) investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 97 funds increased or started new positions, while 75 reduced and sold their stakes in Unisys Corp. The funds in our database now have: 59.91 million shares, down from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Unisys Corp in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 0 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 54 Increased: 64 New Position: 33.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 6,392 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 253,330 shares with $12.21 million value, up from 246,938 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $81.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 3.20 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B

Towle & Co holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation for 2.41 million shares. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. owns 575,813 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glacier Peak Capital Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 78,700 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 0.82% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. The company has market cap of $355.76 million. It operates through two divisions, Services and Technology. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 2.84 million shares traded or 236.17% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Cuts Unisys To ‘B-‘ On Higher Leverage; Weak Op Results; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 28/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Unisys Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UIS) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Unisys Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Unisys lands $25M contract with state of Georgia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Forman Named Unisys Federal Vice President for Digital Government – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Bank hires new execs as it readies for retail launch in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.