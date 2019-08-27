Flippin Bruce & Porter Upped Holding in Us Bancorp Del (USB); Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Its Position in Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) as Market Value Declined

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 76.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 942,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 285,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 277,039 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 6,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 253,330 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, up from 246,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.22 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN) by 126,168 shares to 224,498 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 55,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Axos Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem National Bank has invested 0.17% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 231,039 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 15,599 shares. Ent Financial Ser has invested 0.25% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Field Main Natl Bank accumulated 4,078 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Com has invested 1.79% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Penobscot Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 61,018 shares. Btc Management holds 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 30,981 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 7,333 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 265,800 shares in its portfolio. Covington Invest Advsr accumulated 1.85% or 113,667 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 1.08% or 1.06M shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 56,112 shares. Hartford Mgmt owns 35,000 shares.

