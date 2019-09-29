Flippin Bruce & Porter Stake In Merck & Co (MRK) Was Upped; Suncoast Equity Management Has Increased Its Stake in Stryker Corp. (SYK) as Shares Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 4,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 202,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97 million, up from 197,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.47 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Stryker Corp. (SYK) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 87,550 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.00M, up from 85,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Stryker Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.61. About 945,540 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 34,838 shares to 122,429 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,231 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.85% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 326,544 shares. Novare Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 3,304 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 6.19M shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 50,518 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 3,904 shares. Cumberland Advsrs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martin Currie Limited has 218,994 shares. Css Ltd Com Il invested in 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 90,012 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca holds 4.17% or 176,923 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 0.62% stake. Conning reported 570,775 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Foster Dykema Cabot & Communication Ma reported 6,573 shares. Economic Planning Gp Adv holds 0.22% or 8,602 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I-Mab Bio collaborates with MSD to evaluate TJC4 in combination with KEYTRUDA – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Phase 3 PAOLA-1 Trial Significantly Increased Progression-Free Survival as First-Line Maintenance Treatment with Bevacizumab for Newly-Diagnosed Advanced Ovarian Cancer – Business Wire” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Terry Smith: The British Fund Manager Beating Buffett – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.