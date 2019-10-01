Flippin Bruce & Porter Trimmed The Hershey Co (HSY) Position by $1.71 Million; Stock Value Rose; Berkley W R (WRB) Stake Has Raised by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 344,662 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in The Hershey Co (HSY) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 12,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 57,231 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67M, down from 69,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in The Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $154.86. About 574,456 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Hershey’s A1 Ratings; Affirms Prime-1; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 19/03/2018 – HERSHEY IS SAID TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR TYRRELLS: SKY; 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.73 TO $4.98 INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,176 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 94,000 shares. Bellecapital Limited holds 3,713 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Llc has 0.03% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). American Intl Gru accumulated 150,996 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Kessler Invest Gp Llc invested 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 26,650 shares. Wallace Mgmt Incorporated holds 13,856 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 64,960 shares. Peoples has 629 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Colony Group Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 14,715 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Com reported 0.27% stake.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 45,112 shares to 232,069 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 44,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.32 million for 24.20 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. The insider HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $490,970.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,845 shares to 3,194 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.