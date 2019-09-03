Flippin Bruce & Porter Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $1.49 Million; Stock Price Rose; Montag A & Associates Has Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake as Share Value Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.52. About 1.87 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 44,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 52,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 3.06M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.13 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.17% stake. Barnett Com Inc reported 150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wade G W And holds 0.03% or 3,269 shares in its portfolio. Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 512,645 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,810 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc reported 29,351 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.02 million shares. Rnc Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.48% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 63,644 shares. 3,784 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Clark Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.9% or 346,598 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,576 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Artemis Llp owns 324,555 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Pettee Investors holds 12,153 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 92,438 shares to 191,314 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 1,125 shares to 48,164 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).