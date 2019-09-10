Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lifted Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position; Shorts at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) Lowered By 7.31%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) had a decrease of 7.31% in short interest. AJRD’s SI was 11.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.31% from 12.45M shares previously. With 784,700 avg volume, 15 days are for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)’s short sellers to cover AJRD’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 194,014 shares traded. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has risen 54.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AJRD News: 03/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Has lnSight Every Step of the Way; 15/05/2018 – Kingstown Capital Management LP Exits Position in Aerojet; 09/05/2018 – Aerojet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 13% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 Upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne Insensitive Explosive Successfully Tested by U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for General Purpose; 03/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Has InSight Every Step of the Way; 01/05/2018 – AEROJET 1Q REV. $490.4M, EST. $417.5M; 23/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Successfully Demonstrates Low-Cost, High Thrust Space Engine; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 01/05/2018 – AEROJET 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 19C

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 6,392 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 253,330 shares with $12.21M value, up from 246,938 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $86.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 1.98 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.90 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. It has a 23.23 P/E ratio. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors, as well as for the commercial sector.

More notable recent Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Helping to Propel Modernization of GPS Satellite Constellation – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Contracts Galore as NASA Ramps Up Project Artemis to Land on the Moon – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in 25th Annual G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference on September 5 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 4.48% above currents $55.32 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $5600 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research.