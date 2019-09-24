Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Boosted Mosaic Co (MOS) Holding; Shorts at 111 – American Depositary Shares (YI) Lowered By 1.91%

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Mosaic Co (MOS) stake by 61.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 21,826 shares as Mosaic Co (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 57,601 shares with $1.44M value, up from 35,775 last quarter. Mosaic Co now has $7.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman

111 Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YI) had a decrease of 1.91% in short interest. YI’s SI was 36,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.91% from 36,700 shares previously. With 27,200 avg volume, 1 days are for 111 Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YI)’s short sellers to cover YI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 17,191 shares traded. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mosaic Co has $38 highest and $2200 lowest target. $30’s average target is 49.33% above currents $20.09 stock price. Mosaic Co had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, September 13 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 29. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by CItigroup to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 357 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 255,264 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 131,459 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 124,100 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 215,078 shares. Sit Associates Inc has 11,125 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 110,000 shares. Becker Cap Inc has 1.18M shares. Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com reported 41,042 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc Inc owns 13,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership reported 704,766 shares. Highlander Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 200 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 112,963 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 12,020 shares to 74,936 valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) stake by 34,838 shares and now owns 122,429 shares. Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) was reduced too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. MONAHAN WILLIAM T had bought 2,360 shares worth $49,902. 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was made by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of stock or 12,998 shares.