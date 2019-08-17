Flippin Bruce & Porter Increases Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB); Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Its Position in Celanese Corp. (CE) by $1.42 Million as Stock Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 6,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 253,330 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, up from 246,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 5.36 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 41,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 621,915 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc holds 68,965 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,416 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 24,313 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,708 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tcw Gru Inc holds 41,997 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 2,725 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 20,000 were reported by South Dakota Council. 60 were reported by First Manhattan. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Albion Ut reported 7,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg holds 0.04% or 53,950 shares. Greystone Managed invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.79 million for 10.77 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 66,708 shares to 72,503 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 23,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,280 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.8% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Monetary Mngmt Grp has 0.35% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pggm holds 1.57 million shares. Maine-based Vigilant Capital Management Limited Co has invested 3.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 1.02M were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management. Ironwood Inv Counsel invested in 94,579 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 547,316 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 0.71% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Grimes And Inc accumulated 0.1% or 25,626 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.23M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blume Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1,102 shares. Golub Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company owns 33,607 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,892 shares. 4.31 million were reported by Morgan Stanley.