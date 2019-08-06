Flippin Bruce & Porter Decreased Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.49 Million; Poplar Forest Capital Increases Position in Kroger Co (KR)

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 4.48M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $181.95. About 1.31 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 420 shares. Cetera Advsrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 89,429 shares. Moreover, Clark Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 19,583 shares. Moreover, Com National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 130,500 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt holds 0.78% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 62,334 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 5,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bankshares & Tru owns 704 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 0.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 30,905 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Caxton Associate LP has 0.06% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 15,464 shares. Grp, a New York-based fund reported 360,140 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 12,449 shares to 810,606 shares, valued at $67.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 148,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,341 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,430 shares to 142,589 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co accumulated 17,158 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 23,763 shares. Palladium Lc has 0.98% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ckw Fincl Grp reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sprott Inc reported 5,000 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.74 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Shoker Investment Counsel has 1.29% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 4,823 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.82% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cibc National Bank Usa accumulated 4,176 shares. State Street Corporation holds 27.45M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.41 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 6,572 were accumulated by Boys Arnold & Comm Inc.

