Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lifted Its Holding in Ford Mtr Co (F) by $523,832; Pool (POOL) Holder Rk Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co (F) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 65,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 749,064 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, up from 683,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 22.29M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock: Bill Ford, Peggy Johnson, Mark Wilson Join Bd; 15/04/2018 – Ford unveils 2021 launch for robo-taxi network; 25/04/2018 – Ford Saying So Long to the Likes of the Fusion and the Fiesta; 15/03/2018 – Ford Targets Toyota Hybrids, Jeep SUVs in Showroom-Wide Overhaul; 15/03/2018 – FORD TO BUILD HYBRID F-150, MUSTANG, EXPLORER, ESCAPE, BRONCO; 05/03/2018 – Companies, industry groups target Congress to derail Trump tariffs; 09/05/2018 – Ford: Company Working With Supply Base to Offset Effects of Fire at Supplier; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall; 14/05/2018 – U.S. AUTO SAFETY AGENCY SAYS WANTS MEETINGS WITH 12 AUTOMAKERS THAT DID NOT MEET DEC 2017 DEADLINE TO COMPLETE PRIORITY TAKATA REPAIRS

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $186.2. About 178,855 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ford (F) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Ford Sold 450,000 of These in the First Half of the Year – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford’s New Best-Selling Large SUV Is Effectively A Hybrid Mustang Underneath – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – 2018 Annual report on Form 20-F – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. 10,200 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Management Professionals Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ledyard Bancshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Becker Capital reported 3.48 million shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 165 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Company Oh holds 14,669 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 14.11 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 3,100 shares. 115,081 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co has 30,253 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 205,935 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 42,127 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 150,188 shares. 33,381 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt stated it has 1,582 shares. 2,345 were reported by Wesbanco Bank & Trust. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 8,200 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Liability owns 31,249 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2,507 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 4,641 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd holds 90,617 shares. Principal Gp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Fcg Advsrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1,834 shares. Millennium Ltd stated it has 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 710,937 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability reported 590,696 shares stake. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research owns 142,257 shares. Shelton Mngmt stated it has 491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 16.07% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.8 per share. POOL’s profit will be $129.27 million for 14.32 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.85% EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29,300 shares to 68,400 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 67,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sigma Labs and Materialise Sign MOU to Integrate Real Time Melt Pool Analytics with Advanced Control Technology for Serial Production – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CLSA exodus leaves owner Citic with an empty shell – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Home Depot (HD) Stands Out From Home Improvement Peers – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AIM4 Ventures Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.