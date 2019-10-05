Flippin Bruce & Porter Increases Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY); Overbrook Management Holding in Fedex (FDX) Has Trimmed by $354,240 as Stock Price Declined

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 20,232 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32M, down from 22,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 44,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 199,451 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, up from 154,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $354,364 activity. 1,750 shares were bought by MARTIN R BRAD, worth $253,750 on Friday, September 27.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 234,825 shares to 250,804 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 88,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.02% or 9,370 shares. Wellington Shields And Company Limited Company stated it has 1,800 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West has 0.58% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Palouse Cap Management holds 1.45% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 24,581 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). L & S Advisors has 2,476 shares. Moreover, Green Square Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc owns 203,543 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. 14,615 were accumulated by Delta Cap Mgmt Lc. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd accumulated 69,499 shares. 1.67 million were reported by Capital Intl Invsts. Delphi Management Ma reported 1.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Grandfield And Dodd holds 82,419 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Incorporated holds 0.07% or 83,300 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alphabet’s Wing Partners with FedEx (FDX), Walgreens (WBA) for Drone Deliveries, Starting in October – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: FedEx, Adobe Earnings on Tap – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What FedEx’s Worst Day in a Decade Says About the Big Picture – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Facing Hurdles Ahead Of Fiscal First-Quarter Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Pull Back on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Home Depot And Occidental Petroleum – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental closes $3.9B deal, reveals how much it’s divested since acquiring Anadarko – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. On Friday, September 27 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $227,700. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790.