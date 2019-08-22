Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding; Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Shorts Up By 0.13%

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 10.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,281 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 47,036 shares with $8.93 million value, down from 52,317 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $960.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (NASDAQ:MPVD) had an increase of 0.13% in short interest. MPVD’s SI was 223,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.13% from 222,800 shares previously. With 54,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (NASDAQ:MPVD)’s short sellers to cover MPVD’s short positions. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.86. About 14,873 shares traded. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) has declined 64.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MPVD News: 15/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Announces The Appointment Of Stuart Brown As Incoming President And CEO; 10/05/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME $0.00 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Joins Canadamark™; 24/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Results of Fourth Diamond Sale of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Recovery of 95 Carat Gem Diamond; 26/03/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS REPORTS YEAR END 2017 STATEMENT OF ESTIMATED MINERAL RESERVES AND RESOURCES AND FILES TECHNICAL REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Appointment of Stuart Brown as lncoming President and CEO; 26/03/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC MPVD.TO – STUART BROWN’S APPOINTMENT AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS-ASSUMING ALL APPROVALS ARE OBTAINED, CO AND KENNADY CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT TO OCCUR ON APRIL 13, 2018

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company has market cap of $182.12 million. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 14,622 shares to 183,874 valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 8,430 shares and now owns 142,589 shares. Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

