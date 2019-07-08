Flippin Bruce & Porter Raised Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position; Montgomery Investment Management Increases Stake in United Rentals (URI)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 3,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,641 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 105,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company's stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $132.92 lastly. It is down 22.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 1.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lvm Capital Limited Mi owns 2,433 shares. Miller Inv Mngmt LP stated it has 0.54% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 468 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 493 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity reported 0.05% stake. Everett Harris Ca holds 2.68% or 924,458 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.86M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Planning Advsrs Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,450 shares. Crossvault Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 21,585 are held by Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Chem Savings Bank has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,049 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management has 41,600 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 9,947 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.