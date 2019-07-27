Flippin Bruce & Porter Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $998,109; Market Valuation Rose; As Valero Energy (VLO) Market Value Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Upped Stake

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 9,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,031 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 29,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 52,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,885 shares to 1,285 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,465 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 151 are owned by Somerset Communication. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 71,834 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc holds 2,500 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 19,350 shares. Srb accumulated 8,577 shares. Cordasco Network owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 62 shares. 20,484 are owned by Opportunities Cap. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 18,836 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 136,839 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.01M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Old National Fincl Bank In accumulated 40,840 shares. Wade G W reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.1% or 208,270 shares. Wesbanco National Bank reported 15,261 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,622 shares to 183,874 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mengis Capital invested 4.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 3.01% or 55,247 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba, a Texas-based fund reported 5,623 shares. North Star Inv Management holds 2.2% or 99,105 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. 492,202 were reported by Marsico Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 2.76% or 258,599 shares. Amp Invsts reported 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tanaka Cap invested in 10.54% or 18,399 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru Co invested in 128,757 shares. Harvey Partners Limited Liability Company invested 6.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 50,928 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrow Financial owns 77,067 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.