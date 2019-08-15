Flippin Bruce & Porter Cut By $1.02 Million Its Walmart (WMT) Stake; Legal & General Group Plc Increased By $22.00 Million Its Waters (WAT) Stake

Legal & General Group Plc increased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 22.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 87,660 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 475,612 shares with $119.72 million value, up from 387,952 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $13.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $202.05. About 68,984 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 11.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 82,855 shares with $8.08M value, down from 93,419 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $317.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.58% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $111.06. About 7.29 million shares traded or 24.72% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in talks about 10 bln stg merger – Sky News; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTERNATIONAL CEO JUDITH MCKENNA SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Sued By Former Executive Alleging Unlawful Conduct In E-commerce: Reports — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries to 100 U.S. Cities; 09/05/2018 – News24: Breaking: Walmart acquires 77% in Flipkart for $16 billion#WalmartFlipkart#WalmartFlipkartDeal…; 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 2,067 are held by Endurance Wealth Management Inc. House Ltd reported 9,599 shares. Bangor Natl Bank has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Valmark Advisers reported 3,753 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 595,425 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 34,061 shares. Moreover, Sterling Management has 1.65% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 21,784 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 162,065 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 6,081 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Curbstone Fin Mgmt holds 0.11% or 4,144 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com accumulated 2.21M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Everence Capital Mgmt reported 35,287 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 0.22% stake.

Among 16 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has $12500 highest and $102 lowest target. $112.81’s average target is 1.58% above currents $111.06 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, February 22. UBS maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 27,631 shares to 186,957 valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 8,176 shares and now owns 117,577 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Spirit Mta Reit stake by 91,870 shares to 9,450 valued at $62,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) stake by 40,477 shares and now owns 456,253 shares. Paramount Group Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is 7.07% above currents $202.05 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $23000 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Co reported 400 shares. Omers Administration holds 5,600 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 361 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 2,807 shares. Wheatland Advsrs holds 0.73% or 3,800 shares. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 382,877 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc reported 61,952 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ballentine Ltd invested in 2,536 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 2,319 shares. 7.84M were reported by Vanguard Gp Inc. Harding Loevner Lp invested in 978,584 shares or 1.16% of the stock. First Limited Partnership owns 6,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fernwood Inv Management Limited Co invested in 3,025 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com has 3 shares.