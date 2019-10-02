Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Decreased The Hershey Co (HSY) Position as Market Value Rose; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position Raised by Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in The Hershey Co (HSY) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 12,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 57,231 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, down from 69,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in The Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $153.16. About 330,922 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 445.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 16,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 3,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $93.15. About 731,241 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 218,168 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Friess Assocs Limited Co owns 220,946 shares. Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability Com invested in 0.31% or 1.05 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 1.17 million shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,097 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.11% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Next holds 7,065 shares. 66,206 are held by Us Bancorp De. Zweig holds 0.35% or 40,843 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.79% or 1.72 million shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 240 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 28,476 shares to 15,582 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 2,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,295 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,100 are owned by Welch And Forbes Limited Com. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.13% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 94,000 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 393,697 were reported by Martingale Asset L P. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Llc Tn has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Farmers Bancorporation owns 982 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 14,715 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mgmt. 379,787 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 2,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold 10,000 shares worth $1.53M.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minls Intl (NYSE:CMP) by 7,647 shares to 145,123 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc Com by 27,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33 million for 23.93 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.