Flippin Bruce & Porter Continues to Hold Holding in A T & T (T); Jfs Wealth Advisors Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Cut by $1.43 Million as Valuation Rose

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.31 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 17,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 361,707 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 344,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.22 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Qs Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,263 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% or 5.73M shares. Parkside Finance Bancorporation &, Missouri-based fund reported 460 shares. Csu Producer Resources invested in 2.97% or 6,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 714 shares. Tci Wealth owns 237 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,700 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,284 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 2.28M shares. Leavell Invest holds 0.04% or 3,019 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,256 shares to 4,432 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Morningstar Div L (FDL) by 11,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

