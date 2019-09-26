Flippin Bruce & Porter Lowered Position in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (IR) by $1.54 Million; Iron Mountain (IRM) Shareholder Fernwood Investment Management Cut Position

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.2 lastly. It is down 15.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (IR) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 13,356 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 25,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 1.06M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Has Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.84 million for 16.05 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.37% or 41,760 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated holds 0.15% or 312,408 shares. Assetmark owns 2,379 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.53M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 45,003 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 46,507 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1,650 shares. Caprock invested in 2,382 shares. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 25,492 shares stake. New York-based Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Trust has invested 0.63% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.64% or 176,204 shares. Prudential Financial owns 228,553 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wilen Invest Management reported 17,789 shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 44,537 shares to 199,451 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 21,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Fernwood Investment Management Llc, which manages about $159.22 million and $182.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 288 shares to 1,577 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 128 shares. Gotham Asset Lc reported 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Andra Ap has 0.23% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 257,200 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 933,664 were accumulated by Swiss Bank. 227,678 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Da Davidson & Company owns 19,247 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 74,842 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 500 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Phocas holds 0% or 673 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Amalgamated National Bank invested in 61,602 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 233,690 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.