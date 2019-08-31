Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Increased Its Ford Mtr Co (F) Holding; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Upped Jd Com (JD) Position By $2.22 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 37.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 74,063 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 271,163 shares with $8.18 million value, up from 197,100 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $43.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Ford Mtr Co (F) stake by 9.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 65,479 shares as Ford Mtr Co (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 749,064 shares with $6.58 million value, up from 683,585 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co now has $36.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 30.92 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/04/2018 – FORD EURO 20 MARCH CAR SALES FALL 12.4%; 16/05/2018 – FORD PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL OPERATIONS JOE HINRICHS SAYS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford’s Appearance at Private Clinic; 11/05/2018 – Ryan Ruggiero: Breaking: Ford is expected to resume production of the F-150 pickups as early as Friday, May 18th at the; 26/04/2018 – Ford Is Getting Out of Almost All of the American Car Business; 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR AUTONOMIC REALIGNS EXEC TEAM TO POSITION FOR GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Trump mulling probe of auto imports on national security grounds; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Eagle Ford Shale Divestiture; 30/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES REPORTS CLOSING OF EAGLE FORD SHALE SALE

Among 4 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 22.68% above currents $9.17 stock price. Ford Motor had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Monday, May 6 with “Market Perform” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated has 0.55% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Amalgamated Fincl Bank, New York-based fund reported 496,441 shares. Cetera Limited Co reported 295,297 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 14,790 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 197,985 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 15.64 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). West Oak Capital Ltd accumulated 2,447 shares. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 12,452 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pictet North America Advsr accumulated 67,800 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Communication stated it has 171 shares. 350 are owned by Arrow Financial Corporation. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 322 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Skyworks Solutions Inc (Call) stake by 36,500 shares to 50,000 valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 61,400 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (Put) was reduced too.

