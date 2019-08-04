Flippin Bruce & Porter Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Has Trimmed by $1.49 Million as Share Price Rose; Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Lifted Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 32,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 733,841 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.69M, up from 701,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.97 million shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company stated it has 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Community National Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cookson Peirce Inc has 1.45% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 70,962 shares. Amer Century invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 1.71M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Green Valley Investors Ltd Co reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Leavell Inv Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,128 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 8.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 24,720 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Com reported 46,590 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 322 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial Advisors accumulated 152 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Company owns 9 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 65,154 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 1,077 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,000 shares to 39,312 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,281 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,622 shares to 183,874 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cibc Natl Bank Usa has 4,176 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Delta Cap Ltd invested 1.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Prudential Plc holds 0.54% or 836,124 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hl Fin Svcs Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability has invested 2.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Putnam Fl Mngmt Com holds 0.85% or 53,373 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust holds 0.15% or 1,218 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.29% or 3,623 shares. Chatham Capital Gru Inc reported 1,620 shares stake. Yorktown And Research Com Inc owns 5,000 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).