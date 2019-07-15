Flippin Bruce & Porter Increases Holding in Pfizer (PFE); Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Increased At&T (T) Stake

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 7,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, up from 326,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86M shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe

