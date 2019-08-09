Flippin Bruce & Porter Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Hercules Technology Growth Capital Has 1.06 Sentiment

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 6,567 shares as Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 147,632 shares with $11.93M value, up from 141,065 last quarter. Exxon Mobil now has $300.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 5.63M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog

Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc (HTGC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 66 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 62 decreased and sold positions in Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 28.54 million shares, down from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 43 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.18’s average target is 23.36% above currents $70.67 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 23 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $88 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation owns 206,750 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 593,391 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Utd Financial Bank holds 1.73% or 34,738 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.88% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Highlander Lc has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartline Inv holds 28,068 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Washington Cap Mgmt invested 2.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 243,305 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt accumulated 137,772 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eastern Fincl Bank holds 232,391 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. 7,268 are held by Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. 2.11M are held by Asset One.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 366,941 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd holds 4.91% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. for 2.40 million shares. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owns 173,390 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.75% invested in the company for 615,330 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has invested 1.72% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 376,870 shares.

