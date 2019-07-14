Flippin Bruce & Porter Increases Stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM); Fishman Jay A LTD Holds Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 7,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,655 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51B, up from 94,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 3,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,099 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, up from 177,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 07/03/2018 – ENGIE IS SAID TO HIRE JP MORGAN FOR SALE OF GERMAN ASSETS: RTRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84 million.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 329 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $332.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 45 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,556 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.