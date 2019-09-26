Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lifted Fedex (FDX) Holding; First Washington Has Trimmed Otter Tail (OTTR) Position as Share Price Rose

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 2,529 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: Governor Otter Signs Proclamation Designating April as Financial Literacy Month! 2018; 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 2,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,294 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 14,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $145.61. About 122,783 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Capital has invested 0.3% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 369 shares. 127 are held by Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc. London Of Virginia reported 0.54% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Autus Asset Ltd reported 27,362 shares. 14,637 are owned by Bath Savings. 1,800 were reported by Intact Inv Mngmt. Sageworth Trust owns 150 shares. First National Trust owns 2,541 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Associated Banc invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1,445 are owned by Cambridge. Greylin Mangement owns 0.4% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,717 shares. 24,330 were reported by Old Dominion Capital Mngmt.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,199 shares to 63,272 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,971 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated accumulated 16,600 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 4,343 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 56,098 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 35,591 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 0.02% or 7,260 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mairs Power Inc invested in 0% or 3,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 53 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 23,100 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 679,194 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bessemer accumulated 0.01% or 63,600 shares. 27,364 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 3,080 shares. Fincl Architects invested 0.01% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 264,270 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).