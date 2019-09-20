Flippin Bruce & Porter Decreased Position in Ventas Com (VTR) by $348,976 as Stock Rose; Epoch Investment Partners Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $10.21 Million; Stock Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 93,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42M, down from 99,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 1.46M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 217,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.58 million, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 16.21M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%; 08/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALPHARANK & AMICUS.IO JOIN STARTUP ACCELERATOR; 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $349.04 million for 19.24 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 208,631 shares. Professional Advisory Serv accumulated 144,820 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Principal Financial Gru Incorporated invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund owns 7,704 shares. Mendel Money Mngmt holds 55,857 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Limited Partnership owns 4,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.06% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 20,798 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,420 shares. Cetera Llc accumulated 10,797 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 308,388 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 109,538 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Allstate holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 24,735 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minls Intl (NYSE:CMP) by 7,647 shares to 145,123 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 45,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 34,560 shares to 4.39 million shares, valued at $223.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 72,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,666 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).