Flippin Bruce & Porter Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Decreased by $998,109 as Shares Rose; Eog Resources (EOG) Holder Btr Capital Management Upped Its Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 52,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $204.64. About 5.29 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 1.16 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) by 7,995 shares to 103,204 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 42,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,050 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,533 were accumulated by Private Wealth Ltd. Eagle Glob Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 33,365 shares. Amp Invsts reported 0.13% stake. Wellington Group Llp holds 6.29M shares. Culbertson A N accumulated 39,524 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 7,425 shares. Hrt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2,238 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 266,806 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0.07% or 66,206 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 168,826 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 264,614 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Spc holds 0.15% or 7,480 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP reported 29,289 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.13 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wharton Business Limited reported 163,956 shares. Black Diamond Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 10,408 shares. Burney Company owns 271,284 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motco holds 66,633 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 626,158 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability reported 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,991 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company New York stated it has 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Company owns 23,485 shares. Impact Advsrs Limited Com holds 22,299 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,200 were reported by Quantres Asset Mgmt.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 1,125 shares to 48,164 shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).