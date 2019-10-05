Flippin Bruce & Porter Raised By $2.08 Million Its Carnival (CCL) Position; Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosted Its Navistar Intl New (NAV) Stake

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 24.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 45,112 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 232,069 shares with $10.80 million value, up from 186,957 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $29.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.01 million shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) stake by 138.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 9,414 shares as Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 16,214 shares with $558,000 value, up from 6,800 last quarter. Navistar Intl Corp New now has $2.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 353,805 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 18/04/2018 – International Truck And IC Bus Showcase Advanced Technologies At Green Transportation Summit & Expo; 12/03/2018 – Navistar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 15/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS CHIEF ‘VERY SATISFIED’ WITH NAVISTAR DEVELOPMENT; 08/03/2018 – Navistar 1Q Loss $73M; 23/04/2018 – Mark Hernandez Named Navistar Senior Vice Pres of Global Manufacturing; 14/05/2018 – International® Truck Announces “UPNEXT” Platform For Discussion Of Critical Industry Topics; 16/04/2018 – VW Truck & Bus Mulls Raising Navistar Stake Above 17%, Forcing Offer For Entire Company; 18/04/2018 – Volkswagen Truck & Bus Not Reporting Any Changes to Plans or Proposals for Navistar; 16/05/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar International Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NAV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Navistar International Corporation Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2600 lowest target. $28.75’s average target is 6.25% above currents $27.06 stock price. Navistar International Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 5. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 147.40% more from 473,166 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 170,004 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Ltd Co. Stanley Cap Ltd Company accumulated 229,959 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) stake by 108,872 shares to 80,234 valued at $719,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 136,015 shares and now owns 61,085 shares. Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 2.07 million shares. 3.43 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 1,893 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 19,032 shares. 76,449 were accumulated by Finemark Financial Bank & Tru. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd holds 35,894 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Pictet Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 217,259 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 1.10M shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 33,600 shares stake. 12,649 were accumulated by Atria Invests Ltd Liability. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 19,035 shares. Johnson Fincl Group, Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,659 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Carnival has $65 highest and $4200 lowest target. $50.83’s average target is 23.55% above currents $41.14 stock price. Carnival had 22 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, September 27. Nomura maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, September 27 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, July 1. SunTrust maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, October 2. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 12,020 shares to 74,936 valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 12,748 shares and now owns 57,231 shares. Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.